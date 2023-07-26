Carroll went 1-for-1 with two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.
Carroll, who was not in the starting lineup, entered the game as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run triple that capped the Diamondbacks' three-run eighth inning. It was the fourth consecutive game with an RBI for Carroll, who's driven in nine runs over the last eight contests.
