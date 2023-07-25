Carroll is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Carroll went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Diamondbacks' series-opening loss to the Cardinals on Monday and will take a seat Tuesday with St. Louis throwing left-hander Steven Matz. The left-handed-hitting Carroll has a .653 OPS this year versus lefties, compared to a .982 OPS versus righties. Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy are starting across the outfield.