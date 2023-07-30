Carroll went 0-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Seattle reliever Andres Munoz walked Carroll to lead off the eighth inning, then balked him to second base before Carroll swiped third. That put him in position to come home on Dominic Canzone's single through a drawn-in infield. It was the 32nd steal of the season for Carroll, who's registered thefts in three consecutive games.