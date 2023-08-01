Carroll went 1-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Giants.

Carroll has logged a steal in four of his last five games, giving him 33 thefts on the year. He had gone four contests without an RBI entering Monday before plating the Diamondbacks' opening run in the sixth inning. The outfielder is slashing .281/.360/.538 with 21 home runs, 58 RBI, 77 runs scored, 21 doubles and five triples over 102 contests.