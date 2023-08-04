Carroll batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 1-0 loss to San Francisco.

Carroll batted leadoff for the first time this season, as Ketel Marte was held out of the starting lineup. It was a tweak to an offense that has struggled to score of late -- just 15 runs over the last seven games. Carroll did his part by getting on base twice and reaching scoring position following his stolen base, but the Diamondbacks extended their scoreless streak to 17 innings. The steal was Carroll's fifth in the last eight games and 34th of the season.