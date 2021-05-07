Peralta is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Peralta is 1-for-10 with two walks over his past three games and will take a seat with lefty David Peterson starting Friday for New York. Josh Rojas will start in left field for Arizona in the series opener.
