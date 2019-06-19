Peralta went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Rockies.

Peralta's run-producing fielder choice in the fifth inning was all the Diamondbacks could muster. Since returning from a shoulder injury at the beginning of the month, Peralta has posted a .220 average and .748 OPS, compared to .309/.881 prior to the injury. Despite that drop, he remains a fixture in the top half of the lineup and will get opportunities to drive in runs (eight RBI in 13 games).