Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Provides three hits in losing effort
Peralta went 3-for-6 with a double, RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.
It was Peralta's first multi-hit effort since July 24, ending a 3-for-31 drought at the plate. Peralta's downturn in performance over the previous handful of games hasn't done much to sully his overall numbers this season, with his batting line still sitting at a robust .304/.358/.461, all of which are the second-best marks of his career. He should continue to regularly serve as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Continues to shine in leadoff spot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits leadoff homer in Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting against righty Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...