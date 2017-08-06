Peralta went 3-for-6 with a double, RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

It was Peralta's first multi-hit effort since July 24, ending a 3-for-31 drought at the plate. Peralta's downturn in performance over the previous handful of games hasn't done much to sully his overall numbers this season, with his batting line still sitting at a robust .304/.358/.461, all of which are the second-best marks of his career. He should continue to regularly serve as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man.