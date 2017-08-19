Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Swats 13th homer Friday
Peralta went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Twins.
His 13th blast of the year was one of seven on the night, but unfortunately for the D-backs the other six came off Twins bats. Peralta now has a .327/.404/.592 slash line through 13 games in August with three homers, eight RBI and 12 runs.
