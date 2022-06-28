De Los Santos recorded three hits in five separate games for Single-A Visalia last week, earning a spot on the Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week, Tylor Maun of MLB.com reports.

De Los Santos went 15-for-26 with two home runs, one triple, six RBI and six runs scored over six games against Inland Empire. Overall, the corner infielder is slashing .315/.355/.508 with 11 homers and 56 RBI over 61 games for the Rawhide. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, the 19-year-old has the body for power. The Diamondbacks hope his body lets him stick at third base, but there remains a chance he outgrows the position and has to move across the diamond to first base.