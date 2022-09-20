Jameson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
The rookie right-hander is unsurprisingly getting a second turn through the rotation after he struck out five while holding the Padres scoreless over seven frames in his MLB debut last week. Prior to his call-up from Triple-A Reno, Jameson posted unremarkable numbers (6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) over a larger sample of innings (114) in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, so he won't make for the most comfortable streaming option in a road start against one of baseball's top offenses.
