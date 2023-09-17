Manager Torey Lovullo announced Sunday that Jameson (elbow) will require Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The right-hander elected for the rest-and-rehab route after being diagnosed with a UCL strain in late July, but he'll ending needing Tommy John surgery. Jameson had a 3.32 ERA over 40.2 innings this season but is now likely to be sidelined until 2025 given the typical 12-to-18 month recovery timeline for the procedure.