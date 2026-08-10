Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Close to rehab assignment

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Jameson (hip) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno during the upcoming week, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, Jameson threw 32 pitches over two innings in an unofficial game at extended spring training Saturday. Assuming Jameson bounces back well from that outing, he'll report to Reno in the coming days and will likely make at least a couple appearance before returning from the injured list. Jameson posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 17.1 innings out of the Arizona bullpen before landing on the IL on July 21 due to right hip inflammation.