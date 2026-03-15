Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Dispatched to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Jameson to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After being limited to 17 total innings between three levels during the 2025 season while contending with elbow problems, Jameson has been healthy for spring training but didn't pitch well enough to win a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen. He'll head to Reno after turning in an 8.44 ERA, 2.44 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB in 5.1 innings over five Cactus League appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Returns to action in AFL•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Recovering from bone chip in elbow•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Still bothered by elbow injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: On Triple-A IL with elbow injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Picks up first save•