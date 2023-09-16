Jameson (elbow) has been "pulled back" on his throwing program due to arm tenderness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Jameson chose to rehab his strained UCL rather than have surgery to repair the issue. He was hoping to return at some point in 2023, though this development has almost certainly closed the door on that possibility and his 2024 campaign could also be impacted.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Might throw bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Hoping to pitch again in 2023•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Elects not to have surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Getting second opinions•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Goes on IL with sore elbow•