Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that he does not expect Jameson (elbow) to pitch this season, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Jameson had Tommy John surgery in September, so even if he came back as a reliever it always was unlikely he'd pitch in 2024. The 26-year-old right-hander will focus on rehabbing this year with eyes of contributing for Arizona again in 2025.
