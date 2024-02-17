The Diamondbacks placed Jameson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Jameson isn't expected back until 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, so Jameson's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. Jameson's roster spot will be filled by Randal Grichuk, who signed a one-year deal with Arizona on Saturday.