Jameson (elbow) is throwing out to 100 feet and could throw a bullpen session next week, MLB.com reports.
Jameson, who was diagnosed with a sprained UCL, has elected rehab over Tommy John surgery. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is not ruling out a return this season.
