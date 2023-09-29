Jameson (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Giving the timing of the procedure, Jameson seems doubtful to return to a major-league mound before the 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched to a 3.32 ERA and 37:18 K:BB over 40.2 innings (three starts, 12 relief appearances) this season with the Diamondbacks.