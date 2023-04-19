Jameson did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Jameson continues to provide valuable innings on the mound for Arizona. The 25-year-old has acquired two impressive wins and a save on the season, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 16 innings between the rotation and bullpen. While he did not factor into this decision, Jameson limited the Cardinals' batters to two runs on four hits before being relieved in the fourth inning. He figures to get another start in the upcoming series with San Diego while Zach Davies (oblique) remains sidelined.