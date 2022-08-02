Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield confirmed Tuesday that Jones will require surgery to repair the posterial labrum in his left shoulder, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Jones and the Diamondbacks made the decision to have the No. 2 overall pick in July's first-year player draft go under the knife after he recently received a second opinion on his shoulder from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The upcoming surgery will postpone Jones' professional debut until 2023, but since the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, the 18-year-old outfielder should have a decent chance at gaining full clearance in advance of spring training.