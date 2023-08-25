Jones went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base for Single-A Visalia on Thursday.

Jones broke a tie in the top of the ninth inning when he clocked his first professional home run to the deepest part of the ballpark in left-center field. His first full season as a professional has been marked by injuries. After the second-overall draft pick in 2022 had his debut season wiped out due to a shoulder injury, Jones endured right quad and hamstring issues this season, limiting him to 10 games before rejoining Visalia earlier this month. He went 0-for-9 in the first three games back, but Jones has hit safely in three straight since, going 5-for-12 with two extra-base hits, two walks and two steals.