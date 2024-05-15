Jones is slashing .247/.357/.366 with one home run, two steals and a 37.2 percent strikeout rate in 27 games for Single-A Visalia.

Jones' contact rate is below 55 percent and his BABIP is .423, so his slash line is due for negative regression. It's troubling that Jones only has three homers in 240 career at-bats, but it's much more concerning that he appears overmatched against Single-A pitchers as a 20-year-old.