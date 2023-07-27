Single-A Visalia transferred Jones (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Jones hasn't played for Visalia since April 19 due to a quadriceps strain but was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 13. However, he lasted just four games in the ACL before succumbing to a right hamstring strain and being pulled off the assignment. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce a timeline for Jones, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, to return to action.