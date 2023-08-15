Jones (hamstring) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday at Single-A Visalia, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jones originally landed on the minor-league injured list way back in April because of a right quad strain and then strained his right hamstring in late July as he embarked on a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League. Selected by the Diamondbacks with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the 19-year-old outfielder has appeared in only 22 professional games to date. He'll look to finish strong over what remains of Visalia's schedule before perhaps making up for lost development time with a different affiliate.