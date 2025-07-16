Jones is hitting .357 with three home runs, two steals and a 12.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 14 games for High-A Hillsboro.

Jones is slashing .248/.317/.338 with three home runs and 14 steals this season, and all three of his home runs have come in July. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Jones has really struggled to get the ball in the air, with his 52.4 percent groundball rate this year representing his lowest mark since 2023 in the Arizona Complex League. However, he's currently in his most productive stretch as a pro, so it's possible he's turning a corner midway through his age-21 season.