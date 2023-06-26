Jones (quadriceps) isn't expected to return to game action until at least the middle of July after suffering a right hamstring strain while running the bases last week in a rehab game with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jones had been on Single-A Visalia's 7-day injured list since April 22 with a right quadriceps strain, and while he didn't aggravate that particular issue while rehabbing in the ACL, the hamstring strain may be a compensation-related injury. In any case, Jones looks like he'll be out of commission at least through the All-Star break, marking the third major setback he's suffered on the health front during his young professional career. In addition to the quad and hamstring injuries, Jones tore the labrum in his left shoulder last July, just three days after he inked a contract that included an $8.19 million signing bonus.