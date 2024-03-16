Moreno (back) is expected to return to the Diamondbacks' lineup Sunday against the Angels, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno has been unavailable for a couple days with lower-back tightness but has evidently made enough progress that his return to action is imminent. The young catcher is 4-for-17 with one home run and a 2:3 K:BB over 20 plate appearances for Arizona this spring.