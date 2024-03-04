Watch Now:

Moreno went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers.

After going 1-for-7 over his first three Cactus League games, Moreno made an impact with his bat the fourth time out. He also threw out a runner attempting to steal. Moreno is on track to open the season as Arizona's primary catcher.

