Moreno went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers.
After going 1-for-7 over his first three Cactus League games, Moreno made an impact with his bat the fourth time out. He also threw out a runner attempting to steal. Moreno is on track to open the season as Arizona's primary catcher.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Batting third in Game 3•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in lineup for Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: X-rays negative•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: In lineup for Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected to be ready for Game 1•