McCarthy started in right field, batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a walk, triple and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Mariners.

McCarthy was back in the starting lineup after sitting out the previous two games and tripled home the Diamondbacks' lone run in the eighth inning. This was his first time batting atop the order, as primary leadoff hitter Ketel Marte was moved to third. With the triple, McCarthy extended a hit streak to six games, going 8-for-18 with three walks, two RBI and four runs.