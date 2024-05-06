McCarthy went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Padres.

McCarthy had an RBI double and two singles on the evening and came around to score all three times he reached base. In 11 games since April 19, McCarthy is slashing .371/.452/.457 and has consistently been hitting leadoff for the Diamondbacks. Things may get a bit murky with Alek Thomas (hamstring) set to return to the big club this week, as it's currently unclear how manager Torey Lovullo plans to split up playing time between the two once Thomas is officially back in the fold.