McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
McCarthy and fellow left-handed hitter Joc Pederson will duck out of the lineup for the series opener while the Dodgers bring southpaw James Paxton to the hill. In McCarthy's absence, Randal Grichuk will pick up a start in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Back in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects two hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Held out of starting lineup•