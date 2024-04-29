Share Video

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

McCarthy and fellow left-handed hitter Joc Pederson will duck out of the lineup for the series opener while the Dodgers bring southpaw James Paxton to the hill. In McCarthy's absence, Randal Grichuk will pick up a start in right field.

