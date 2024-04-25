McCarthy started in left field and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to St. Louis.

McCarthy slotted in for Lourdes Gurriel, who was rested for an afternoon tilt following a night game. McCarthy has been on a roll, hitting safely in seven of eight contests at 9-for-24 (.375) with three walks, two steals, three RBI and five runs. He'll continue to make three or four starts per week until Alek Thomas (hamstring) is ready to return. The injured outfielder has begun taking batting practice and is ready to run the bases, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic.