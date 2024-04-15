McCarthy went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

McCarthy was involved in a five-run fifth inning for the Diamondbacks, doubling home Joc Pederson before eventually crossing home on a base hit from Corbin Carroll. McCarthy wound up reaching on a two-out base knock and wound up stealing second before the inning concluded for his first stolen base of the year. The 26-year-old is known for his elite base stealing, so it was encouraging to finally see him active on the basepaths after tallying 49 thefts in 198 games over the last two seasons. McCarthy is now slashing .276/.300/.379 with four RBI, four runs and a 1:9 BB:K in 30 plate appearances this year.