McCarthy served as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

McCarthy had started recently against left-handers, but he was held out Sunday against Atlanta's Chris Sale. That's because the righty-hitting Randal Grichuk was activated from the injured list Friday, and he'll get starts against lefties. Expect McCarthy and Grichuk to platoon in right field until Alek Thomas (hamstring) is ready to return. At that point, Grichuk will likely platoon with Thomas, squeezing McCarthy's playing time.