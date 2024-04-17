McCarthy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The lefty-hitting McCarthy will retreat to the bench for the series finale with southpaw Jordan Wicks toeing the rubber for Chicago. Randal Grichuk will replace McCarthy in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Held out of starting lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Two hits, two RBI in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench Wednesday•