McCarthy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Arizona is facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Austin Gomber) for the sixth time in eight games, so the lefty-hitting McCarthy once again finds himself on the bench. McCarthy and the right-handed-hitting Randal Grichuk are expected to form a platoon in right field until Arizona gets Alek Thomas (hamstring) back from the injured list.

