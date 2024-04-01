McCarthy will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game versus the Yankees.
Alek Thomas (hamstring) is banged up, so McCarthy will get his first start of the season while Corbin Carroll slides over to center. McCarthy went hitless in two plate appearances off the bench in place of Thomas in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.
