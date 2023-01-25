Familia signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday with an invitation to spring training, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Familia will look to carve out a spot in the Diamondbacks' bullpen ahead of Opening Day. The 33-year-old right-hander struggled to a 6.09 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 44 1/3 innings last season between the Phillies and Red Sox, though he did show pretty well during his final year with the Mets in 2021. He's sitting on 125 career saves but has added to that total only once since the end of the 2018 campaign.