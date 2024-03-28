Pederson isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Kyle Freeland will start Thursday's game on the mound for Colorado, sending the lefty-hitting Pederson into the dugout. Blaze Alexander will serve as the D-backs' designated hitter instead, making his MLB debut while Pederson sits.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Launches home run Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Scratched for personal reasons•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Signs on with Arizona•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sits against Kershaw•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Monday•