Mantiply struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

With Paul Sewald unavailable after making his season debut Tuesday and Kevin Ginkel struggling to shut the door in the ninth inning, Mantiply got the call and fanned Will Benson before getting Jonathan India to fly out with the winning run on second base for Cincy. Sewald will be the top option for saves in the Arizona bullpen, but as the team's top lefty in the bullpen, Mantiply could see further situational chances. He's been reasonable effective this season, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings.