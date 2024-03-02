Mantiply allowed one hit and hit two batters over a scoreless inning in Friday's spring game against Cincinnati.

Mantiply loaded the bases with one out but wriggled out of the jam by inducing a 5-2-3 double play. That he faced adversity and pitched out it is the positive spin on the left-hander's first Cactus League appearance. He's expected to occupy a spot in the bullpen to open the season, but the one-time high-leverage option needs better results to reclaim a trusted role in 2024. Mantiply recorded a 4.62 ERA with a diminished strikeout rate and increased walk rate in 2023.