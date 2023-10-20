Mantiply will start Game 4 of the NLCS against the Phillies on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Mantiply has made four appearances during Arizona's postseason run, but he was roughed up in Game 2 against the Phillies, when he allowed three earned runs while recording just one out. He's likely to pitch only one inning, with Ryne Nelson a strong candidate to cover bulk innings after him.