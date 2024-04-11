Mantiply (1-0) picked up Wednesday's win over Colorado, retiring the lone batter faced in the eighth inning.

Mantiply entered to get the final out of the inning against the lefty-hitting Michael Toglia. That put the pitcher in line for the win when the Diamondbacks scored two runs in the top of the ninth. Following a rough season debut (two runs, three hits, one inning), the left-hander has authored five consecutive scoreless outings. Mantiply will continue to work as a seventh/eighth inning reliever in setup for fill-in closer Kevin Ginkel.