Mantiply will work as the opener for Game 4 of the World Series against the Rangers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Mantiply last pitched during Game 1, striking out one batter over a scoreless inning of relief work. He figures to work the first inning or so before handing the ball to a primary pitcher. The Diamondbacks have yet to reveal any pitching plans past Mantiply, but Ryne Nelson would figure to be one of the top candidates to get outs, as he's yet to take the mound this series.