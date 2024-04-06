Mantiply allowed a walk over a scoreless inning in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.
Mantiply's effort spanned the seventh and eighth innings and was his third straight scoreless outing after ceding a pair of runs in his regular-season debut. The lefty could be used at any time in a game and is one of two southpaws in the bullpen.
