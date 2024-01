Mantiply signed a one-year, $935,000 contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Mantiply lost his role as a high-leverage option out of the Arizona bullpen in 2023, as he posted a 4.62 ERA across 39 innings in the majors. He saw a significant dip in strikeouts and his lack of velocity could continue to lead to inconsistent results.