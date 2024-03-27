Montgomery agreed to terms on a one-year, $25 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery had been rumored to be in talks with the Yankees regarding a potential reunion, but he will instead join the Diamondbacks with only two days left before the start of the regular season. Adding the 31-year-old southpaw will provide the D-backs with insurance in their rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez (lat) set to miss the first several weeks of the year. Because Montgomery was without a team all offseason and therefore missed spring training, he will likely sit out the first couple of turns through the rotation but should be able to make his Diamondbacks debut within a few weeks. His new deal also includes a vesting player option for 2025 if he starts at least 10 games this season.