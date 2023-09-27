Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Martinez will provide a fresh arm for the bullpen after they were needed for six innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. The hard-throwing righty hasn't found his footing yet in the majors, giving up 13 runs over eight frames.
