Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Martinez got a cup of coffee with the Diamondbacks last season, allowing 14 runs with a 14:11 K:BB over 10 innings. He had posted a 2.70 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB across 6.2 frames this season at Reno. Martinez has a huge arm built to miss bats, but throwing strikes is a major problem. He'll likely be used in low-leverage spots for now.
